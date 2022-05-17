LAGUNA WOODS, California (WJW) – Dr. John Cheng was killed Sunday when he tackled and attempted to disarm a gunman who opened fire in a California church.

Tributes are pouring in for his heroism, including from Cleveland Browns fullback Johnny Stanton.

Stanton says Dr. Cheng was his primary care physician.

“Absolute hero,” he wrote on Twitter. “He attacked the gunman and helped save so many in that church.”

Law enforcement says Cheng saved lives in the shooting. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Dr. Cheng put himself in the line of fire when the suspect began shooting.

Cheng was fatally shot. Five people between 66 and 92 were hurt.

Investigators say Cheng had brought his mother to church that morning.

“I just wanted his name to be known,” Stanton said. “He will be missed.”