Cleveland Browns place LB Sione Takitaki on Reserve/COVID-19 list

*Watch the Browns head coach discuss Myles Garrett being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki is the latest player to be added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The category was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been quarantined after coming into close contact with someone who has it.

“Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19,” the Browns said in a press release.

We have placed LB Sione Takitaki on the reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/aInd36FFEY — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2020

Earlier today, the team announced that an unidentified player had tested positive for COVID-19.

The training facility is closed and all work is being done remotely while contact tracing is conducted.

Our facility is closed and meetings will continue to take place remotely. pic.twitter.com/WitDN6v17m — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2020

The Browns are scheduled to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

