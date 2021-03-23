Cleveland Browns picks in the 2021 NFL Draft are now set

A video board displays the text “THE PICK IS IN” for the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been a long time since the Browns had a pick in the draft this low in the first round.

The Cleveland Browns have the 26th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s their lowest first-round pick, outside of trades, since 1995.

The picks were recently finalized after the NFL gave out compensatory selections to qualifying teams, which did not include the Browns. Cleveland has nine total selections.

Here’s a look at their picks:

First round: 26th overall

Second round: 59th overall

Third round: 89th overall and 91st overall (from the Saints)

Fourth round: 110th overall (from the Eagles) and 132nd overall

Fifth round: 169th overall (from the Rams)

Sixth round: 211th overall

Seventh round: 257th overall (from the Bills)

The 2021 NFL Draft starts April 29 in downtown Cleveland.