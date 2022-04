CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns picked defensive end Alex Wright in round three of the NFL Draft Friday evening.

Wright, from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, is 6’5″ and 271 pounds. In 2021, he grabbed second-team all-conference honors with a team-high of 7.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks among his 46 tackles last year.

He was pick No. 78 overall.

Wright was the team’s second pick of the night after taking cornerback Martin Emerson.