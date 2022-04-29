CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns picked cornerback Martin Emerson in round three of the NFL Draft Friday evening.

Emerson, from Mississippi State, is 6’2″ and 201 pounds. He is one of the tallest cornerbacks in the draft class.

Emerson has good speed and is good in the zone, but his tackling can be a question at times. Last year, Emerson played 12 games, had 49 tackles, three pass break ups and zero interceptions.

He was pick No. 68 overall.

He was the Browns’ first pick in the NFL Draft after the team traded their No. 44 pick to the Houston Texans.