BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are speaking out after agreeing to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said the trade is for a draft pick. NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo reports the Browns will pay Mayfield $10.5 million this season.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released the following statement after the announcement:

“We want to thank Baker for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns. From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city. With his fierce competitive spirit, he excited the fanbase and accomplished things that no player at his position had done in Cleveland for a very long time. He also made a difference in the community, whether it was hosting events at the Boys and Girls Club, honoring our troops, supporting the Special Olympics as well as countless other charitable endeavors. We are grateful for everything he did for this organization and wish him and Emily well in the future.”

Mayfield was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 59 of his 60 games and completed 1,185 of 1,924 passes for 14,125 yards with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.

He ranks third in the Browns’ history in passing yards, fourth in touchdown passes and is the only player in Browns history to throw for 3,000 yards in four consecutive seasons.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry also released a statement:

“Baker Mayfield infused our organization with tenacity and grit during his time as our starting quarterback. Baker’s competitiveness, toughness and ability to persevere were all characteristics that endeared him to our city as well as his teammates. He will always have a unique place in Browns history for what he accomplished and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

Mayfield, 26, had asked for a trade before the Deshaun Watson deal was finalized, but the Browns were reportedly not accommodating that request. That changed when Cleveland landed the embattled Texans QB.

Mayfield tweeted a “thank you” message to Browns fans last month.