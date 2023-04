CLEVELAND (WJW) – Bad news out of Berea during the Cleveland Browns offseason.

The Browns announced Tuesday that WR Michael Woods II suffered a ruptured Achilles. The injury will require surgery and he will likely miss the entirety of the 2023 season.

Woods was working out in Texas at the time.

He was set to enter his second season in the NFL. He played 10 games for the Browns last year.

He caught five passes for 45 yards.