CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas is among the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame‘s Class of 2023.

The hall of fame made the announcement Wednesday night.

Thomas was a third overall pick for the Browns during the 2007 NFL Draft. He went on to become a 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time First Team All-Pro.

According to nfl.com, Thomas played every offensive snap for Cleveland starting in his rookie season through Week 7 in 2017.

The finalists were supposed to be announced on Tuesday, but out of respect for Damar Hamlin, the hall of fame postponed it.

The class will be announced during the NFL Honors at 9 p.m. on Feb. 9. They will later be enshrined in August.