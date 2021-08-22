Cleveland Browns host New York Giants for second preseason matchup

**A look at the Browns scrimmage at FirstEnergy stadium earlier this month in the video above.**

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) —The Cleveland Browns will host their lone preseason game of the year against the New York Giants today at 1 p.m., but don’t expect to see quarterback Baker Mayfield and many of the other starters in the lineup.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski plans to play the rookies and the back-ups as the team inches closer to opening weekend on Sept. 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns and Giants held joint practices earlier in the week in Berea ahead of today’s game. The starters, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, got plenty of repetitions in those practices to warrant the first team offense and defense to be spectators in the actual game.

“It is really good when we are able to do a 2-minute situation like we did yesterday and some third down emphasis. Other than that, it is more so about doing our job and running through our plays against different looks that we are seeing,” said quarterback Baker Mayfield. “You try and make these practices as game-like as possible just for those certain situations. It is vital for us in our growth in this offense and defense, as well.”

The Browns will travel to Atlanta for the third and final preseason game of the year next Sunday. Stefanski said he will treat that game more like a game week, and perhaps, the starters will finally get some playing time.

Sunday’s game against the Giants kicks off at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium. It will be the first time the stadium will operate at full capacity for a football game since January 2019.