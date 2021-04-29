Cleveland Browns GM welcomes baby girl on NFL Draft day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns General Manager Andrew Berry and his wife Brittan have kicked off the NFL Draft in a big way!

Brittan gave birth to a baby girl Thursday morning, on the first day of the NFL Draft.

The Browns tweeted that the Berry’s first round draft pick came early.

Well, if you are wondering who the real first round pick is of the 2021 NFL Draft…

Meet Eden.

Came on 🏈Draft Day🏈, exactly like we asked her NOT to. https://t.co/rEd1Z6If4k — Brittan Berry (@brittanberry) April 29, 2021

They introduced Eden Ruth Berry to the world via Twitter.

Brittan tweeted that they asked her to wait, but Eden was apparently ready to help them make their pick.

Mom, dad, and little Eden look happy and healthy.