Related video: Witness speaks out after Myles Garrett’s rollover crash

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns gave an update on Myles Garrett‘s injuries after a rollover crash while leaving practice Monday afternoon.

In a statement on Twitter Tuesday evening, the Browns confirmed that the defensive end sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations and some bumps and bruises.

The team says Garrett has no broken bones and cleared concussion protocols.

“We are thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday,” the statement said, in part.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett was heading southbound in his 2021 Porsche on State Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, overturned and landed in a ditch.

Both Garrett and a female passenger were taken a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Garrett was discharged Monday night.

According to a tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Garrett swerved to avoid an animal in the road and overcorrected.

They were both wearing seatbelts.

The Browns’ statement went on to say, “Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity. Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.”