CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns fans have a lot to be proud of after a study done by the Online Betting Guide found the fanbase to be the 10th most passionate in all of professional sports.

The study was done based on factors such as attendance, ticket resale and even Instagram followers.

The Golden State Warriors fans came in first place.

The Cleveland Cavaliers fans were ranked 31st, while the Cleveland Guardians were ranked 59th on the list.

Pittsburgh Steelers came in 75th place overall.

The study also found that the NFL has the most passionate fans when looking at each individual sport, with an average of 67,190 fans in the stands at a time.