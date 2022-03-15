Cleveland Browns add rush depth with Chase Winovich

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 02: Chase Winovich #50 of the New England Patriots leaves the field after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 50-10 at Gillette Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The New England Patriots are trading DE Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns, according to reports from NFL Network.

The trade is in exchange for LB Mack Wilson, according to the report.

Winovich tweeted, “Cleveland!” with a line of orange and brown hearts Wednesday morning.

Winovich was drafted in 2019. He played 13 games last season.

He has a career 11 sacks.

Winovich played at Michigan.

Wilson started 28 of 43 games over the last 3 seasons in Cleveland.

Both Wilson and Winovich are entering the final years of their rookie deals.

The trade can’t be made official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. when the 2022 league year officially begins.