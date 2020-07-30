Cleveland Browns add Jamie Gillan to reserve list under new COVID-19 category

*Watch our report above on the Browns having to wear contact trace bracelets.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have placed punter Jamie Gillan on the reserve list under the newly added COVID-19 category.

“This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons,” the Browns explained.

If a player falls into either of those groups, the team is required to immediately put them on the reserve COVID-19 list. Information on their medical status is not permitted to be released.

Teams are also now allowed to specifically say whether the player has COVID-19 or is in quarantine.

Gillan appeared in all 16 games last season and set a Browns single-season net punting record with a 41.6 average and finished tied for fifth in club history with 28 punts inside the 20.

