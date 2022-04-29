CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Browns have been busy watching the NFL Draft, and they’ll finally get to make some picks Friday night.

The team has one second-round pick and two third-round picks Friday. They’ll have four more picks on Saturday.

The team’s top needs are wide receiver and defensive line.

Here are the Browns 2022 NFL Draft selections:

Round 2: No. 44

Round 3: No. 78

Round 3: No. 99

Round 4: No. 118

Round 6: No. 202 (from the Cowboys)

Round 7: No. 233 (from the Lions)

Round 7: No. 246 (from the Bills)

The team sent their first-rounders for 2022, 2023 and 2024 to the Texans in exchange for quarterback Deshaun Watson. They also acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper, while the fates of Jarvis Landry and Jadeveon Clowney remain up in the air.

Eyes remain on what will happen with Baker Mayfield Friday.

Two teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers, have been linked to Mayfield trade talks. They did not select a quarterback in the first round of the draft. Both opted for offensive linemen to protect a quarterback.

Only one quarterback was drafted in the first round, leaving many top passing prospects still on the board for night two.