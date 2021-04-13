Cleveland broadcaster Bob Becker passes away at 67

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland broadcaster Bob Becker has passed away at age 67.

Newsradio WTAM 1100 announced today that he passed away peacefully on April 12 at Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls, after an over nine-year journey with Alzheimer’s.

Becker worked continuously in his hometown for 38 years in radio, TV, and film for Cleveland stations WGAR, WWWE, WTAM, WERE, WHK, WMMS, M105, WNCR, WKYC, and WVIZ, and was a host with the Ohio Lottery for more than two decades.

A private memorial worship service is being planned for this summer at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Lakewood and will be available afterward online.