Cleveland bridge, others across Ohio light up blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

(WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio Department of Transportation to light up the state’s two lighted bridges with blue and yellow lights in support of the Ukrainian people.

“This is a way to show our support of the Ukrainian people in their struggle against Russia’s unprovoked attack on their country,” said DeWine. “I hope all Ohioans will join with the more than 42,000 Ukrainians living in our state and continue to pray for a peaceful end to this senseless Russian aggression.”

The lights were changed on the George. V. Voinovich Bridge, carrying I-90 in Cleveland over the Cuyahoga River, as well as the Veterans’ Glass City Skyway, carrying I-280 over the Maumee River in Toledo.

According to state officials, the Ashtabula County Engineer’s office is also lighting up the Ashtabula Harbor Lift Bridge in blue and yellow.

Other bridges and overpasses will also be donning the Ukrainian colors, including those along I-75 through downtown Dayton and the Anthony Wayne Bridge in Toledo.

“I also urge other public and privately-owned building owners to join us in demonstration of deep concern about the senseless attack on Ukraine,” said Governor DeWine. “In Ohio, we rally around those who need support, and this is a simple way to not only support those living in Ukraine but also our Ukrainian friends and neighbors living in Ohio.”

The Ukrainian flag is on display outside the Ohio Statehouse and DeWine’s Bexley home.

DeWine recently issued an order for the state to stop buying and selling vodka made by a Russian-owned distillery after the country invaded Ukraine earlier this week.