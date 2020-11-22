Cleveland-bound flight turns around to Chicago after bird reportedly cracks windshield

CHICAGO (WJW) — A bird and an airplane reportedly collided this afternoon causing a Cleveland-bound flight to head back to O’Hare International Airport, TMZ said.

The plane’s front windshield was reportedly severely cracked from the encounter not long after take-off, TMZ said.

American Airlines reported to FOX 8 that no one was injured from or during the “mechanical issue” and that pilots were able to make a safe landing in Chicago. Flight 3408, operated by Envoy Airlines, reportedly re-departed to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport soon after.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the airline said in a statement.

