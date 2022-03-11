Cleveland-born actress watches her career take off in hit Netflix series

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Netflix series “Inventing Anna” has topped the streaming platform’s rankings list for three straight weeks.

While we’re all being entertained, a Cleveland-born actress is watching her career take off.

Alexis Floyd stars as Neffatari Davis, the scene-stealing best friend of convicted con artist Anna Delvey in the hit series.

But Alexis tells FOX 8 that her acting dreams were solidified years ago in East Cleveland while performing in The Wiz.

These days, Alexis is starring alongside Katie Lowes, Laverne Cox and Julia Garner who plays Anna Delvey, the now 31-year-old who pretended to be a German heiress while defrauding hotels, restaurants and a private jet operator.

The series follows a journalist’s quest to find out how Delvey swindled Manhattan’s elite with her scams.

Alexis has also appeared in the TV series “The Bold Type” as well as the short film “Life’s Poison,” which won an award at the 2011 Cleveland International Film Festival.

