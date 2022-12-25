**Related Video Above: Kenny checked out the Cleveland Boat Show back in March.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The 2023 Cleveland Boat Show has a date, time and location.

The 66-year-old annual event is coming back to the now updated I-X Center in January, offering nautical fans a chance to look at more than 400 boats or all kinds. There are also set to be plenty of boating/fishing accessories to check out as well a trout pond and kayaking opportunities.

The big event was last held in March, after a wave of COVID pushed it back from its January spot. But in 2023, the Boat Show is taking place Jan. 12-15.

Hours are as follows:

Jan. 12-13, noon-9 p.m.

Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The show is one of Ohio’s oldest and largest boating/fishing events, annually attracting around 50,000 people.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for those in military and seniors 60 and up; children 6 and below are free.

Find out more about the event right here.