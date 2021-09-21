Cleveland Bishop Anthony Pilla dies at 88

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Bishop Edward C. Malesic announced today the death of Bishop Emeritus Anthony M. Pilla. He was 88.
Bishop Pilla died peacefully at his personal residence.
Bishop Malesic said in a statement:
“In my short time as the bishop of Cleveland I came to know Bishop Pilla as a very warm, kind-hearted and deeply faithful shepherd, always dedicated to the people of the diocese. He was generous with his time and sharing his knowledge and concern for the diocese with me. As a leader in the national church, Bishop Pilla was an inspiration and example to me throughout my priesthood and in my years as a bishop. I felt so welcomed by him when I came to the Diocese of Cleveland, a church that he loved so much. As a leader in the community and a friend to so many, he will be greatly missed.