Cleveland Bishop Anthony Pilla dies at 88

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday he is currently considering more COVID-19 vaccine incentives as hospitalization rates continue to rise in the state.

"Yes, we're thinking about it, I can't tell you [everything] today, but we're thinking about it," DeWine said during a press conference. "We're looking at these numbers and they simply have to go up. Everybody that gets vaccinated is not only doing something for themselves, but they're doing something for everyone else. We're thinking of other options."