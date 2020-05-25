1  of  3
Cleveland bike patrol is back on duty for the summer, still social distancing

  Photo courtesy First District Community Relations Facebook
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and with that comes the announcement that the Cleveland Police Department’s First District bike patrol is back on duty.

Rolling out for the first time this year with flags, the officers of Cleveland’s First District said in a Facebook post that they’d be on their bikes through the summer.

They also promised to maintain proper social distancing, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but still want the public to know they are approachable.

