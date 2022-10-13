CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Beer Week kicks off Friday in its 13th year. The event celebrates great local craft beer for a great cause.

Proceeds go to the Jimmy Malone Scholarship Program, which has helped hundreds of students keep student loan debt low and gives students grants for college.

Cleveland Beer Week has donated more than $200,000 to the program.

The event pairs large events with tappings and beer tastings throughout Greater Cleveland’s neighborhood bars and restaurants.

Friday’s events are neighborhood crawls. One is in Lakewood. The other is in Cleveland Heights.

In Cleveland Heights, Boss Dog Brewing Co. is the starting location on Lee Rd.

In Lakewood, the crawl kicks off at Buckeye Beer Engine on Madison Ave.

Both events include 9 limited-release beers.

One of the most popular events each year at Cleveland Beer Week is “Night at the Brewseum.” It will take place at the Western Reserve Historical Society on October 15. Over 100 beers will be available to sample, including Ohio favorites and beers from national and international breweries.

Click here for a full list of events and tickets.