Cleveland bars, restaurants gearing up for NBA All-Star Game next month

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is a little over a month away and the city of Cleveland is still accepting applications for an extended-hours waiver to serve alcohol at local establishments until 4 a.m. during All-Star Weekend.

“It’s definitely crunch time. There are a lot of final details that are being put in place right now,” said Mike Mulhall, VP of Business Development with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. “The state was very understanding because there was a transition in city hall, there was COVID and a number of things at play.”

Restaurants, bars and events will have until Jan. 20 to apply for extended hours.

All applications will go through the city for review, who will then provide a list to the state. The state will make the final call.

It’s a much needed shot in the arm for area businesses.

“We’ve limited our ticket sales to our event due to COVID,” said Jacques Evans, local entrepreneur.

Evans’ Heart of the Cocktail 2 is billed as a major all-star weekend event.

“I had to be a part of it. I remember saying that if the game ever came back to Cleveland, I had to put on something big,” said Evans.

Meanwhile, the Cavs tweeted out Wednesday looking for volunteers during All Star weekend, saying, “Want to help welcome guests next month when The Land takes center stage? @CLESports is seeking passionate Clevelanders willing to lend a hand and help make #NBAAllStar a success!”

“We had some marketing we pulled back over the holiday because of the pandemic and things were ramping up and we wanted to be sensitive to that,” said Mulhall.

But starting next week, signage and branding for the All-Star Game will go up.

“It should be a star-studded weekend. It’s going to come out of nowhere. I hope people are ready for it,” said Evans.