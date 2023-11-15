**Related Video Above: New Day Cleveland spoke with Cleveland Ballet in 2021

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Ballet confirmed to FOX 8 that its President and CEO Michael Krasnyansky and Artistic Director Gladisa Guadalupe have been suspended following “serious workplace allegations.”

The Cleveland Ballet Board of Directors did not go into detail about what the pair is accused of, but did say it was against “the organization and its personnel.” In response to the allegations, the board reported it’s bringing in outside investigators.

“As soon as these allegations surfaced, the Board immediately named a special committee of independent directors, engaged outside counsel to conduct a thorough investigation now underway, and has temporarily suspended the CEO and Artistic Director to ensure a fair and impartial review,” board chairman Michael Frank said in a statement.

Despite the big shakeup at the dance company, the board was clear that upcoming “The Nutcracker” performances are continuing on at Playhouse Square this holiday season, Dec. 14-23.

The board has also appointed an interim artistic director and CEO, pulling from within the organization. Cynthia Graham, who was director of repertoire, is now artistic director, and Howard Bender, vice president of development, has stepped up as CEO.

There have been multiple iterations of Cleveland Ballet, with this one starting in 2014 and becoming a resident company at Playhouse Square in 2017.