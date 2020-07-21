Cleveland Ballet returns in spite of coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dancers with the Cleveland Ballet took flight while rehearsing for a performance of “The Magic Flute” for patients at University Hospital’s Rainbow Babies and Children’s. Their weightlessness an outward expression of freedom after months of home confinement because of COVID 19.

“Imagine a bird cutting their wings,” said Artistic Director Gladisa Guadalupe when talking about the dancer’s mental health.

Guadalupe taught classes to the company and students over Zoom while they were closed.

“It did not work out. Unfortunately, dancer students of this art form, they need the proper floor, they need to proper space, they need to know where they’re going,” she said.

Dancer Kaela Ku went home to Tokyo in the Spring and found challenges practicing in an apartment.

“It was really disappointing to see myself get worse every day or just trying to maintain my physique and technique during that time was very hard,” she said.

When the state allowed businesses to reopen in early June, the Cleveland Ballet worked quickly to bring their dancers back.

Guadalupe says one of the first things they did was contact their partners at University Hospitals develop the proper guidelines and procedures to help keep their dancers and staff safe.

That includes temperature checks, frequent hand washing, and sanitization along with social distancing which they were able to do with limited class sizes. “The whole studio available here is 11,000 sq ft. So this is a big studio.”

Masks are also required. “We’re still learning how to use this, properly,” Guadalupe said gesturing to her mask. “How to breathe, how to do exercises.”

Ku is optimistic. “I feel like it will build our stamina a little bit more. I feel like once I take this off my lungs are gonna be super strong and everything like that so maybe it’s for the better.”

The ballet, like many arts organizations, was hit hard financially and is working to secure grants and loans along with starting to perform in safe environments. “Private performances are happening around the city where people are calling us.” Guadalupe says.

With students from 10 countries and other states, Guadalupe says coming back has helped the artists physically and mentally. “You open the birdcage, and they came out flying.”

“Yesterday was my first class back and I’m just so sore everywhere but it feels great, I love it,” said Ku.

Their performance at Rainbow Babies and Children is their second performance since reopening. They are honoring two of their former students, Chasey and Scout Scaravelli who were killed in a tragic accident.

It will be held on June 24 at noon and will be live-streamed on their Facebook page.

