Cleveland Ballet plans open-air performances at Gervasi Vineyard

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Gervasi Vineyard is partnering with the Cleveland Ballet to host four special performances.

The shows will be performed in the open-air pavilion on the Gervasi estate.

The Magic Flute and Sinatra and Provocativo will be performed from October 8 through October 10.

Each ticket includes a dessert, plus wine or a hot beverage.

“The Cleveland Ballet artists are delighted to have the opportunity to share the art of ballet at Gervasi Vineyard, a magical and stunning place, one of Canton’s gems,” said Cleveland Ballet Artistic Director, Gladisa Guadalupe.

Tables are being sold in blocks of eight to ten tickets for all four performances to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Tickets are $69 per person for evening performances and $62 for the matinee.

Masks are not required outside at the venue while people are able to maintain social distance.

