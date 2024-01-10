CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Ballet Board of Directors says it’s taking action after an independent investigation revealed reports of sexual misconduct, a pattern of intimidation and retaliation against dancers and staff and other workplace violations at the dance company.

FOX 8 learned about the investigation in November, when the board confirmed that then-CEO Michael Krasnyansky and artistic director Gladisa Guadalupe were suspended.

According to the investigation, at least 16 current or former dancers came forward with accusations against Krasnyansky, saying he “improperly touched them or sexually harassed them.”

The board says other dancers and staff reported witnessing the misconduct.

The investigation goes on to accuse Krasnyansky and Guadalupe of creating a toxic work environment at Cleveland Ballet.

According to the board, the investigation also revealed a pattern of intimidation and retaliation within the company.

This includes dismissing Cleveland School of Dance faculty dancers and changing dancers’ assignments for “The Nutcracker” if they cooperated with the investigation, the board said.

The investigation alleges that Guadalupe called cooperating dancers “moles” or “troublemakers,” saying that “we will handle the troublemakers” after the investigation was over.

“The atmosphere of nepotism and intimidation made the victims afraid that reporting Mr. Krasnyansky’s misconduct would lead to being fired,” the board said in a press release.

The investigation also alleges that they used company funds for personal expenses and improperly used donation money, among other financial irregularities found in a forensic audit.

Krasnyansky was made to resign in late November.

Now, with the investigation complete, the board says it “decided to part ways” with Guadalupe as well.

“This has been a very difficult and challenging time for our dancers, staff and board,” said Dr. Michael Frank, Chairman of the Cleveland Ballet Board in a statement. “All members of our board, including myself, are ballet enthusiasts who have supported the Cleveland Ballet and its founders with their time and generous financial support, and now feel outraged and betrayed. For the health and future success of Cleveland Ballet, it became abundantly clear to the board that maintaining the status quo was not an option.”

The press release says the board is “already executing on plans to emerge from this investigation and its aftermath as an even better company than before.”

Board member Larry Goodman was appointed interim CEO and Carolina Ballet co-founder Timour Bourtasenkov was named artistic director.

According to board officials, dancers will be back in the studio in February to start rehearsing for “Sleeping Beauty,” which will open in April.

“Look for more exciting announcements from Cleveland Ballet in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Frank. “We will not be satisfied with merely surviving. The course correction we’ve made now puts the Cleveland Ballet on the right path to be known not just for its artistic excellence and beauty but as a model for how we treat, support and encourage the dancers and staff of this world-class Ballet in our world-class city.”