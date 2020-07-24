Cleveland Ballet holds special performance to honor sisters who died in hammock accident

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Ballet took to a different type of stage Friday to honor the lives of two sisters they called angels.

“We decided to dedicate this performance to them, they were born in Rainbow Children’s Hospitals they passed away they became angels,” said Cleveland Ballet Artistic Director Gladisa Guadalupe.

The special performance at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital honored Cleveland Heights sisters 12-year-old Chasey Scaravilli and 14-year-old Scout Scaravilli.

The girls former School of Cleveland Ballet students died last month in a hammock accident.

In June, Cleveland Heights Police said a brick pillar collapsed onto a hammock they were lying in at their home.

“This is very much a healing process,” said Marietta Gullia. “These were my two great nieces Scout and Chasey Scaravilli. My sister is their grandmother.”

Gullia said it was “very special” to have the performance in their honor and the school is planning to offer some scholarships in their name.

Artists performed excerpts from the debut of the “Magic Flute” and Guadalupe’s “beloved rendition” of “The Nutcracker.” The memorial performance by 13 artists from five different countries marked the second for the company since the start of COVID-19.

“It’s been difficult particularly difficult for the parents and the two little sisters, younger sisters that are left behind but they’re managing and doing as well as they can,” said Gullia.

“It’s something that will never be forgotten but I’m proud of everybody and the strength so many friends and family are rallying around it’s quite remarkable.”

