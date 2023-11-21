**Related Video Above: New Day Cleveland spoke with Cleveland Ballet in 2021

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The president and CEO of Cleveland Ballet has stepped down from his position amid an ongoing investigation, the dance company’s board of directors confirmed Tuesday evening.

Last week, the board said CEO Michael Krasnyansky and Artistic Director Gladisa Guadalupe were suspended amid an independent investigation into “serious workplace allegations.”

Now, the board of directors has accepted Krasnyansky’s resignation, which takes effect immediately.

The board says it commissioned the investigation into “a number of allegations concerning Cleveland Ballet,” but details of those allegations haven’t been released.

In the meantime, the board appointed Cynthia Graham as interim artistic director and Howard Bender as interim president and CEO.

The dance company made it clear that upcoming performances of “The Nutcracker” will go on at Playhouse Square from Dec. 14-23.

According to a media release, the board says it is committed to, “fix anything that emerges from the independent investigation that diminishes our unwavering commitment to maintain a safe, productive, diverse, inclusive, professional, collegial and secure work environment for all our artists and staff.”