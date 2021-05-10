Cleveland Ballet announces The Nutcracker’s return and more

** Watch previously aired coverage of a special performance from Cleveland Ballet **

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Ballet today announced their line up for this fall through next spring, including the Nutcracker just in time for Christmas.

In a Facebook post, they said The Nutcracker will be performed at Connor Palace on December 3-5.

Also coming to Mimi Ohio Theater is Don Quixote on October 15-16 and A Midsummer Night’s Dream Mimi Ohio Theater May 6-7.

Season subscriptions are available here.