Cleveland Auto Show postpones annual spring event

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It may be awhile before the latest and greatest cars are all found in one space in Cleveland again. The Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association announced that the Cleveland Auto Show is not going on as planned in spring 2021.

The group said that with the closure of the I-X Center and continued mass gathering restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, they plan to postpone the event to later.

“As we continue to navigate through the coronavirus issues, it’s best we delay the show until we have a clear path to producing an Auto Show indoors,” said Louis A. Vitantonio, President of the Greater Cleveland Auto Dealers’ Association and the Cleveland Auto Show. “We believe the Auto Show best fits in the I-X Center facility given the larger footprint it has; however, we can produce the Show in the Convention Center downtown as we did in the early ’80s.”

A new date has not been decided on yet.

You can find out more about the event, which has been going down in Cleveland since 1903, right here.

