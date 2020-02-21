Cleveland Auto Show kicks off Friday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The Cleveland Auto Show rolls into the I-X Center on Friday.

The event features the indoor ride attractions Camp Jeep and the Ram test track, as well as six outdoor ride and drives.

There are dozens of classic cars in the South Hall, plus Millionaire's Row with the latest Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce and Bentley models. The celebrity cars include KITT from "Knight Rider" and the Delorean from "Back to the Future."

(Photo: P.J. Ziegler/FOX 8)

(Photo: P.J. Ziegler/FOX 8)

(Photo: P.J. Ziegler/FOX 8)

(Photo: P.J. Ziegler/FOX 8)

(Photo: P.J. Ziegler/FOX 8)

(Photo: P.J. Ziegler/FOX 8)

(Photo: P.J. Ziegler/FOX 8)

(Photo: P.J. Ziegler/FOX 8)

The show runs until March 1. Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on opening Friday, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, $12 for children 7 to 12, and kids 6 and under are free.

More information on the Cleveland Auto Show here