CLEVELAND (WJW) – Attention car enthusiasts — the Cleveland Auto Show is cruising back into the I-X Center next month.

Officials say the show floor will look slightly different in the newly remodeled I-X Center, but they are still expecting more than 500 vehicles, including a selection of classic and new vehicle brands, on display.

There will also be several indoor and outdoor Ride N’ Drive experiences for guests.

Guests will have the chance to win a 24-month lease on a new 2023 Alfa Romeo Guilia. There will also be autograph signings and other giveaways going on throughout the show.

The show kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 and runs through Sunday, March 5.

Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for preteens and seniors. Children six and under can get in for free. Parking is free at the event.

