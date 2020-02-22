Cleveland Auto Show in full swing at I-X Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The annual Cleveland Auto Show is in full swing at the I-X Center.

The show kicked off Friday night and runs until March 1.

This year there are over 850 new vehicles on display, including hybrid vehicles from at least five manufacturers. That includes Ford, which for the first time in 55 years, is bringing the Mustang into the electric age with the Mustang Mach-E.

The event also features the indoor ride attractions Camp Jeep and the Ram test track, as well as six outdoor ride and drives. There are dozens of classic cars in the South Hall, plus Millionaire's Row with the latest Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce and Bentley models. The celebrity cars include KITT from "Knight Rider" and the Delorean from "Back to the Future."

Hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, $12 for children 7 to 12, and kids 6 and under are free.

The Cleveland Auto Show kicks off the spring selling season here in Northeast Ohio and with close to 900 vehicles on display, there is certainly something for everyone.

