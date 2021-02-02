Cleveland Auto Show has new dates and new location for 2021

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage from the auto show.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The 2021 Cleveland Auto Show is moving to the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland.

The show will be held Saturday, December 4 through Sunday, December 12.

“With so many changes and hardships throughout 2020, we are very excited to bring one of Cleveland’s favorite events downtown later this year,” says Joey Huang, chairman of the Cleveland Auto Show and owner of the Great Lakes Auto Network. “You’ll still be able to see everything under one roof, making shopping comparisons in a no-pressure environment but with an all-new layout inside the Cleveland Convention Center.”

The show will include the popular “Millionaire’s Row”, celebrity vehicles, and “Ride N’ Drives.”

“We’re planning festive family fun and entertainment along with celebrity appearances throughout the Cleveland Auto Show’s ten-day run,” said Louis A. Vitantonio, president of the Cleveland Auto Show.

The Cleveland Auto Show has been a staple since 1903.

Tickets will cost $16 for adults, or $13 when purchased ahead of time online. Children six and under will get in free. Show hours are currently planned to run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, with Sunday hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

