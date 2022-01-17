Cleveland-area snowfall totals: How much snow did you get?

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The National Weather Service released updated snow totals for a few Northeast Ohio communities Monday afternoon.

A snowstorm swept through the area Sunday evening into Monday morning. Some areas will continue to experience snow through early Tuesday morning.

Here are the 24-hour snowfall reports from the public as of 5 p.m. Monday:

Amherst 5.7 inches

Aurora 15 inches

Austintown 13 inches

Bainbridge 14 inches

Cleveland 14.3 inches

Congress 7 inches

Craig Beach 12 inches

Hartville 15.5 inches

Hudson 15 inches

Jefferson 17.3 inches

Mogadore 13 inches

Munroe Falls 15 inches

Poland 10 inches

Ravenna 12 inches

Seven Hills 11 inches

Strongsville 13 inches

Wickliffe 13.3 inches