Cleveland-area snowfall totals: How much snow did you get?

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The National Weather Service released updated snow totals for a few Northeast Ohio communities Monday afternoon.
A snowstorm swept through the area Sunday evening into Monday morning. Some areas will continue to experience snow through early Tuesday morning.
Here are the 24-hour snowfall reports from the public as of 5 p.m. Monday:
- Amherst 5.7 inches
- Aurora 15 inches
- Austintown 13 inches
- Bainbridge 14 inches
- Cleveland 14.3 inches
- Congress 7 inches
- Craig Beach 12 inches
- Hartville 15.5 inches
- Hudson 15 inches
- Jefferson 17.3 inches
- Mogadore 13 inches
- Munroe Falls 15 inches
- Poland 10 inches
- Ravenna 12 inches
- Seven Hills 11 inches
- Strongsville 13 inches
- Wickliffe 13.3 inches