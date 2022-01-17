Cleveland-area snowfall totals: How much snow did you get?

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The National Weather Service released updated snow totals for a few Northeast Ohio communities Monday afternoon.

A snowstorm swept through the area Sunday evening into Monday morning. Some areas will continue to experience snow through early Tuesday morning.

Here are the 24-hour snowfall reports from the public as of 5 p.m. Monday:

  • Amherst 5.7 inches
  • Aurora 15 inches
  • Austintown 13 inches
  • Bainbridge 14 inches
  • Cleveland 14.3 inches
  • Congress 7 inches
  • Craig Beach 12 inches
  • Hartville 15.5 inches
  • Hudson 15 inches
  • Jefferson 17.3 inches
  • Mogadore 13 inches
  • Munroe Falls 15 inches
  • Poland 10 inches
  • Ravenna 12 inches
  • Seven Hills 11 inches
  • Strongsville 13 inches
  • Wickliffe 13.3 inches

