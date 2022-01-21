Cleveland-area restaurants offering igloo rentals

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Missing patio season? Several Cleveland-area spots offer a unique and warmer way to enjoy dinner or drinks outdoors during the winter.

Around the Corner

18616 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

It’s a three-hour igloo experience for four to eight people. There is a $25 booking free and a spending minimum.

Carso Rosso Winery

19583 Hunt Rd., Strongsville

Carso Rosso Winery fittingly calls its igloos “wine globes.” Each globe is decorated in a theme and seats up to seven adults. While they are heated, warmer clothing is still recommended. Booking is $35, plus a food and drink minimum.

Don’s Pomeroy House

13664 Pearl Rd., Strongsville

The seasonal igloos can seat up to eight people. There is a $25 booking fee and a spending minimum, which varies depending on the day.

Georgetown and Vosh

18515 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

This Lakewood location has a beautiful patio that transforms into a winter wonderland with its heated igloos. The two-hour rental is $45 and there is a minimum tab. They accommodate eight adults per igloo.

Lock 3

200 S. Main St., Akron

It’s $50 for two hours. No outside alcohol, but beverages can be purchased on site. Outside food is welcome with a $25 fee, but that’s waived if the food is from downtown Akron.

Merwin’s Wharf

1785 Merwin Ave., Cleveland

The Cleveland Metroparks’ riverfront restaurant offers igloos for $24 for two hours, plus a food and beverage minimum. Capacity is eight people.

Old Firehouse Winery

5499 Lakewood Rd., Geneva-on-the-Lake

The winery has seven igloos available for reservations and is offering a special Valentine’s Day dinner package. There is no rental fee, but there is a $100 deposit that is applied to the bill. The igloos are heated, but wear layers.

Rustin Grill at StoneWater Golf Club

One Club Dr., Highland Heights

Reservations for the restaurant’s four igloos last two hours and fit up to eight people. A credit card is needed to hold the reservation, and there are spending minimums for Friday and Saturday nights.

The South Side

2207 West 11th St., Cleveland

There is no free or minimum Monday through Thursday. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, reservations are for two hours, a $50 fee is required and there is a spending minimum. The lounge igloo seats up to 8, while dining igloo seats up to six.

Academy Tavern, Bar 32, Betts, The Fairmount, Felice Urban Cafe, Lakewood Truck Park, Market previously offered igloo rentals, but there is no updated information on their websites.