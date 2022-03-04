Cleveland-area brewery donating portion of sales to help people in Ukraine

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some local businesses are pitching in to do whatever they can to help the people of Ukraine as they deal with the growing crisis of Russia’s invasion.

One local restaurant is donating part of its proceeds to help Ukrainians fight for their freedom.

“I’m a happy Ukrainian. I mean, I went to a Ukrainian grade school,” said Carlos Polichuk.

Polichuk is head chef at Forest City Brewery on Columbus Road in Cleveland’s Tremont/Ohio City neighborhood.

He is half Ukrainian descent and half Venezuelan. He’s a first generation American whose father still has relatives in Ukraine.

“It hurts to know that you can’t get a hold of anybody. We pray for the best, I mean, we want everybody to be safe, to do what they need to do to stay alive,” he said.

“It’s not going to be a big, huge splash on the other side of the world, but anything we can do to help those people, that’s what we need to do,” said Jay Demagal, general manager and founder of Forest City Brewery.

Demagal says it’s because of relatives of his head chef, and the people of Ukraine in general, that the bar and restaurant decided to make a special beer and donate proceeds from some pierogi sales to the Red Cross in Ukraine.

“The name was recommended to us by some customers who are Ukrainian, who come in here all the time. It’s called ‘Salvi Ukrainey,’ which means, ‘glory to Ukraine,'” said Demagal.

The general manager says the beer is now being prepared, but it won’t be available for a few more weeks. Still, his staff is not waiting to send help to Ukrainians in need.

“It’s a wheat beer. It’ll be ready in about two or three weeks. We just brewed it, we’re donating a dollar per pint to the Ukrainian Red Cross because they’re able to get boots on the ground, they already have systems in place to get services out there to the people that are leaving,” he said.

Demegal says he and his entire staff are closely watching the developments in Ukraine. He says although they are a small, neighborhood brewery, they want the people of Ukraine to know that they care.

“They’re freedom-loving people. They’re a lot like Americans,” said Demagal.

“It shows that we’re taking a side. We’ve taken a stance. We’re not going to be quiet about it,” said Polichuk.

Demegal says other restaurants in the Tremont and Ohio City neighborhoods have also donated part of their proceeds to the cause in Ukraine.