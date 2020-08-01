Cleveland-area bars and restaurants cited for serving alcohol past 10 p.m., other health orders

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Four area establishments have been cited for various health order violations, including serving alcohol past 10 p.m., the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

The citations were given after OIU received “complaints of blatant violations of orders in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus” at these locations, a report stated.

Here’s what was issued:

DLP Hospitality Group LLC, known as Floods Restaurant, Warrensville Heights : Last night, the restaurant was cited for improper conduct and disorderly activity. OIU agents arrived with Warrensville Heights Police Department to issue a citation from a July 24 incident, only to discover that more than 75 people were congregating on the premises in close proximity while enjoying alcohol. People were also found dancing to music in close quarters.

: Last night, the restaurant was cited for improper conduct and disorderly activity. OIU agents arrived with Warrensville Heights Police Department to issue a citation from a July 24 incident, only to discover that more than 75 people were congregating on the premises in close proximity while enjoying alcohol. People were also found dancing to music in close quarters. Identity Innovations LLC, known as Captiv8 Potato Bar, Cleveland : The potato bar was cited with improper conduct, disorderly activity and for not following the 10 p.m. alcohol serving guidelines last night. After receiving a call that the spot was still serving after midnight, OIU agents and Cleveland police arrived on scene to find the front door locked. Going around to the back, officials saw people heading out of the back door. Officials entered from there, and saw evidence of alcohol consumption.

: The potato bar was cited with improper conduct, disorderly activity and for not following the 10 p.m. alcohol serving guidelines last night. After receiving a call that the spot was still serving after midnight, OIU agents and Cleveland police arrived on scene to find the front door locked. Going around to the back, officials saw people heading out of the back door. Officials entered from there, and saw evidence of alcohol consumption. GWMKD Incorporated, known as A Touch of Italy, Shaker Heights : The spot was also cited with improper conduct, disorderly activity and for not following the 10 p.m. alcohol serving guidelines last night. OIU agents arrived at the restaurant around 12:45 a.m. and saw about 50 people packed into the bar area. Bartenders continued to serve drinks and people were seen dancing.

: The spot was also cited with improper conduct, disorderly activity and for not following the 10 p.m. alcohol serving guidelines last night. OIU agents arrived at the restaurant around 12:45 a.m. and saw about 50 people packed into the bar area. Bartenders continued to serve drinks and people were seen dancing. GLMR Incorporated, known as Secrets Gentleman’s Club, Cleveland: People were served alcohol at Secrets up until 1:45 a.m., OIU agents reported this morning. The club was cited with improper conduct, disorderly activity and for not following the 10 p.m. alcohol serving guidelines.

All of these cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf said in a statement. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”

