Cleveland-area Apple stores temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three area Apple stores have temporarily closed their doors to regular public hours due to coronavirus concerns.

According to the Apple website, the stores at Eton, Crocker Park and Summit Mall have temporarily limited their store operations.

The Eton (28849 Chagrin Boulevard, Woodmere) and Crocker Park (267 Crocker Park Boulevard, Westlake) stores are both offering pickups for existing online purchases, along with previously-scheduled technical support and personal shopping appointments. This only applies for appointments made through Tuesday, July 21.

The Summit Mall location (3265 West Market Street, Akron) is however open for current and new online pick-ups, appointment-only technical support and appointment-only one-on-one shopping sessions.

“We look forward to resuming full operations as soon as it’s safe to do so,” the Apple team said on its website.

