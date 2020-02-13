Cleveland APL waives adoption fees for senior pets thanks to grant

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Animal Protective League is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats, age 7 and older.

The adoption promotion, “You Can’t Buy Love, But You Can Adopt It,” runs Friday through Sunday, and is made possible thanks to a grant from the Wenk Family Charitable Foundation.

“Senior animals are always a wonderful addition to any family and deserve to have their time to shine,” said Sharon A. Harvey, Cleveland APL president and CEO. “Many times, they are already trained and want nothing more than a loving home and a soft bed—something we think every animal deserves!”

Dennis Castiglione, executive director of the Wenk Family Charitable, said the organization focuses on helping children and animals so the Cleveland APL is the perfect partner.

The Cleveland APL adoption center is located on Willey Avenue in the Tremont neighborhood.

