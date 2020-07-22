Cleveland APL thanks tree service for saving cat stuck in tree during hot weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A local tree service is being thanked for saving a cat who was stuck in a tree for four very hot days.

The Cleveland Animal Protective League posted about the rescue on Facebook.

The APL said a call was made to its hotline reporting a cat in a tree at least 50 feet up and unable to get down.

Officers responded, but despite their best efforts could not get the cat down. Due to the location of the tree, the fire department wasn’t able to reach the cat either. The team at the APL tried several tree services for help with no luck.

They finally reached Adam Blaha of Blaha Tree Service. Within an hour, he arrived with a 72-foot lift bucket to rescue the cat.

He refused payment.

The cat has since been reunited with his owner.

