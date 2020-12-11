Cleveland APL raises $2K through Facebook for kitten’s surgery

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Animal Protective League turned to its Facebook following to help fund a pricy surgery for a kitten.

A local family found the kitten, named Purrnelope, living in their yard. They noticed she was dragging her back leg and not eating well so they brought her to the APL over Thanksgiving weekend.

The APL said its veterinary team found the sweet kitten had a diaphragmatic hernia. The condition allowed her abdominal organs to move into her chest cavity and she would need surgery costing up to $4,000 to fix it.

The Cleveland APL quickly raised nearly $2,000 on Facebook and rest of the expenses were covered from other sources.

“Facebook has proven to be a great tool for raising general awareness, communicating critical need, and fundraising. In addition to helping animals when they need it most, we’ve used Facebook to raise funds on Giving Tuesday for the last two years,” said Cleveland APL President and CEO Sharon Harvey.

“This year, we raised $38,145 through the support of our community on Giving Tuesday through all donation sources. More than $3,000 was given directly through our Cleveland APL Facebook page in response to our Giving Tuesday appeals. Additionally, there were numerous individual fundraisers created by APL friends and supporters.”

