CLEVELAND (WJW) — The city of Cleveland has implemented special summer pool operational changes for the 2022 season due to fewer than normal candidates for seasonal lifeguarding “as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In an announcement Monday, the city said all 19 outdoor pools will operate Wednesday through Sunday from June 11 through Aug. 7. If all seasonal lifeguards can remain employed by the city through Aug. 21, the city will extend its summer pool season.

If not seasonal lifeguards that can remain employed through the date will be placed at select pools throughout the city of Cleveland to provide pool service.

The summer plan includes the following for outdoor pools:

All outdoor pools will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays regardless of outdoor temperatures.

Operational hours are 12:00p.m. – 7:45p.m.

Each outdoor pool will operate 45-minute sessions to maximize customer usage. At the conclusion of each session users must leave the pool and are free to check back in to re-enter the pool. Customers must line up (first come, first serve) for each session.

Each pool will close from 4:00p.m. – 5:00p.m.

Each pool has a capacity limit set to assist with user safety and control.

All deep ends of the pool will be closed for customer safety.

Indoor pools will operate three days a week beginning June 13 through Aug. 19 between noon and 7:45 p.m. Indoor pools will resume normal operations the week of Aug. 22.

Days of operation for indoor city pools are:

Collinwood NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

– Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays Cudell NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

– Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays Estabrook NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

– Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays Gunning NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

– Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays Stella Walsh NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

– Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays Michael Zone NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

– Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays Thurgood Marshall NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

– Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays Glenville NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

– Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays Earle B. Turner NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

– Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays Sterling NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

– Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays Fairfax NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

– Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays Kovacic NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

– Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays Hamilton NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

– Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays Cory NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

– Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays Frederick Douglass NRRC – Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays