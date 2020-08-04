Cleveland Animal Protective League grateful for Dick Goddard’s work advocating for animals

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One of Dick Goddard‘s great passions was saving animals in distress, or finding new homes for his beloved “furry four-footers.” In fact, Goddard was known as much for his devotion to the care and humane treatment of animals, as he was for his weather forecasting.

“He was an absolutely delightful man and I’m just sorry he’s not here anymore,” said Sharon Harvey, President of the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

Harvey says the “Dick’s Dogs” segment on FOX 8, raised awareness about charitable animal organizations and pets in need of a second chance and a new home.

“If Dick Goddard on TV said ‘you need to adopt this dog,’ our phones would ring off the hook,” she said. Harvey says by lending his name and his time to the “FOX 8 Cleveland APL Telethon,” Dick Goddard helped ensure the proper care of animals in distress.

“It’s going to be in September of this year, it’s our 6th Annual Dick Goddard Telethon, and over the five previous years that we’ve done this now, he helped us to raise more than three quarters of a million dollars to help the animals,” she said.

One of Dick’s proudest moments came in 2016, after years of fighting animal abuse, Goddard’s Law was signed into law in Ohio. It made causing serious physical harm to a companion animal a felony in the state.

“And we have Dick Goddard and his dedication and his tenacity and his belief and compassion and just big heart to thank for that,” said Harvey.

Behind the scenes and away from the cameras, Dick could always be counted on to open his heart and his checkbook, when the APL or another one of his favorite charities needed help, or a dog or a cat was in need of medical care or a new home.

“Dick Goddard was so many things to so many people, but a fierce and passionate animal advocate is one of the those things and to lose his voice really is a significant loss to the Cleveland community and beyond,” said Harvey.

Goddard would no doubt be reminding us right now that the 6th annual “Dick Goddard Fox 8 Cleveland APL Telethon” will be held on Sept. 17.

