Related video Possible changes coming to E. 4th Street in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The city of Cleveland is expected to be among the hottest housing markets in the country this year, according to reports from Zillow.

The annual ranking considers home value growth, the housing market, labor market changes and job growth as it compares to construction done in the city.

According to Zillow, the housing market as a whole is expected to keep cooling down in 2023. Back in November, data predicted that the value of homes in the U.S. would drop 1.1% over a 12-month period.

The company ranked Charlotte first for its predicted annual home price growth.

Cleveland ranked second, which Zillow credits to high market velocity and job growth in the city.

Here are Zillow’s top 10 housing markets for 2023:

Charlotte, NC Cleveland, OH Pittsburgh, PA Dallas, TX Nashville, TN Jacksonville, FL Kansas City, MO Miami, FL Atlanta, GA Philadelphia, PA

Tampa, which topped the list in 2022, dropped out of the top 10 this year, Zillow reported.