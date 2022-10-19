CLEVELAND (WJW) — At least Cleveland is not No. 1.

The pest control company Orkin have released its annual list of rattiest cities in the United States and it turns out that Cleveland is rated among the Top 10. The city has moved up two spaces in 2022 and is now ranked eighth in the country for having the most rats.

However, the city is far from alone in having the critters wreak havoc on their homes and business.

“Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of the fall and winter seasons,” Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist, said in a statement. “Not only are mice and rats a nuisance, but they are known to spread a variety of dangerous diseases, including Salmonella and Hantavirus.”

Find the full list below:

1. Chicago 26. Richmond (+2) 2. New York (+1) 27. Kansas City (-2) 3. Los Angeles (-1) 28. Norfolk (-1) 4. Washington, D.C. 29. Nashville (+7) 5. San Francisco 30. St. Louis 6. Philadelphia (+1) 31. Grand Rapids (+1) 7. Baltimore (-1) 32. Raleigh (+3) 8. Cleveland, Oh. (+2) 33. Champaign (+4) 9. Detroit (-1) 34. Albany (-3) 10. Denver (-1) 35. Louisville (+5) 11. Seattle 36. Sacramento (-7) 12. Minneapolis 37. New Orleans (-4) 13. Boston 38. Charlotte (+4) 14. Atlanta (+1) 39. Buffalo (+2) 15. Indianapolis (-1) 40. Flint (-6) 16. Pittsburgh 41. Greenville (+3) 17. Cincinnati (+2) 42. Syracuse (+4) 18. San Diego (-1) 43. Tampa (+7) 19. Hartford (+2) 44. South Bend (+21) 20. Miami 45. Portland (-7) 21. Milwaukee (+1) 46. Phoenix (-3) 22. Houston (-4) 47. Charleston 23. Dallas (-3) 48. Ft. Wayne (+12) 24. Portland, OR 49. Orlando (+3) 25. Columbus, OH (+1) 50. Burlington (-11)

If you notice signs of the pests in your home, just know that you’re far from alone here in Northeast Ohio.