CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s major metro areas could be home to the next list of names on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

Forbes selected three Ohio Cities – Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus – to host its next three Under 30 Summits, a four-day annual networking conference that attracts thousands of young leaders and entrepreneurs, CEO Mike Federle announced Wednesday at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

The 105-year-old American business magazine chose the Buckeye State’s three major cities for the summit’s sites until 2025 based on a number of factors: education, cultural diversity, and “most of all, a base of young talent,” Federle said.

“Somewhere we have some sort of the next wave of leadership,” he said. “And believe me, we look at a number of host candidates and cities every year.”

Rather than choosing one host city for a three-year period, Federle said it’s the first time the summit will bounce across three cities, starting with Cleveland in 2023, Cincinnati in 2024 and finally, to Columbus in 2025. With the seventh largest economy in the U.S. and 177,000 students who graduate from college each year, Federle called Ohio the “forefront of renaissance in infrastructure and manufacturing.”

Whether it be Cleveland’s world-class microbreweries or Intel’s $20 billion semiconductor chip manufacturing factories coming to central Ohio, JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef, whose company will sponsor the summits, said the Forbes partnership is an opportunity to showcase the Buckeye State to the rest of the world.

“We don’t always agree who the best NFL team or the best baseball team is […] but we do all agree the American dream is alive and well and thriving here in Ohio,” JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef said.

Forbes’ most recent summit concluded in Detroit on Friday, featuring a number of young music stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Hailey Bieber, along with “exclusive networking opportunities, local culinary experiences” and even a “legendary bar crawl,” the company’s website said.

“If you’re looking for a great place to do business, an affordable place to live, a high quality of life and yes, great weather […] Ohio is calling you and we look forward to working with Forbes to highlight the great environment we’ve created in this space,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.