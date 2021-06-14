Cleveland among cities with highest dog attack rates on mail carriers, USPS reports

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The United State Postal Service is reminding people of the threat its employees experience daily, revealing that 5,800 mail carriers were attacked by dogs nationwide last year.

In an effort to get these numbers down, the service launched its National Dog Bite Awareness Week, which ends Friday.

“Dogs are instinctive animals that may act to protect their turf and that why’s it’s important to inform the public about this campaign,” USPS Acting Employee Safety and Health Awareness Manager Jamie Seavello said in a statement.

In 2020, Cleveland mail carriers reported 46 dog attacks, placing the city fourth highest on the USPS dog attack list by city, right underneath Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles, cities with a far larger population.

Ohio itself ranks No. 3 on the list of highest amount of dog attacks per state in 2020, coming in below California and Texas with 369 incidents. In 2019, 378 attacks occurred in Ohio.

USPS says that pet owners should keep dogs on a leash, if they are kept outside, or inside during drop-off times for the protection and safety of its workers. Letter carriers, too, are given instructions on how to best stay safe while out on their routes.

If a letter carrier feels unsafe around a dog at a certain property or on a certain block, mail delivery service may be altered until changes are made, USPS said.

Find the full 2020 USPS rankings right here.